Sad! Baby rescued after being thrown into a river by the mother

A potential tragedy was averted in the Badagry area of Lagos state when a good Samaritan rescued a baby who had been thrown into a river by the mother.

A video shared on social media shows the man rescuing the baby from a river where the mother had dumped him, leaving him for dead.

After the baby was brought out of the river, the man and some passersby tried to revive him and remove the water he had ingested from his system.



When interrogated, the mother who seemed to be mentally unstable, said she is tired of life. She also mentioned that her baby has lived long enough as he has done his naming ceremony and could now depart from the world.

Meanwhile, the passersby who saved the baby have since taken him to the hospital for medical care.

Watch videos from the incident below…

