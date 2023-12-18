type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSad! Beautiful Ghanaian lady dies from a gas explosion inside her house
News

Sad! Beautiful Ghanaian lady dies from a gas explosion inside her house

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Sad! Beautiful Ghanaian lady dies from a gas explosion inside her house
- Advertisement -

In a devastating turn of events, a young woman named Ivy Blue has met an untimely death in a tragic domestic gas explosion.


The incident, which occurred in India at her home, has left friends, family, and social media users in shock and mourning as they come to terms with the sudden and heartbreaking loss.

Ivy Blue’s life was cut short as she met her demise while she was cooking in her residence in India.

READ ALSO: I learnt how to use human heads for sika duro from Facebook groups – Guy who murdered student confesses

Sad! Beautiful Ghanaian lady dies from a gas explosion inside her house


As reported, the domestic gas explosion immediately claimed Ivy’s life.


At the moment, the news of Ivy Blue’s passing has taken over social media trends.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


Her friends on social media are expressing condolences and sharing memories of the vibrant young woman whose life has unexpectedly been cut short.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Rapper Oseikrom Sikani sparks gay rumours as he completely dresses like a woman in viral pictures

READ ALSO: Man busted for paying chop bar owner 200 million to poison his borga brother to death over his properties

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, December 18, 2023
Accra
haze
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
66 %
2.9mph
27 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more