Sad! Beautiful Ghanaian lady dies from a gas explosion inside her house

- Advertisement -

In a devastating turn of events, a young woman named Ivy Blue has met an untimely death in a tragic domestic gas explosion.



The incident, which occurred in India at her home, has left friends, family, and social media users in shock and mourning as they come to terms with the sudden and heartbreaking loss.

Ivy Blue’s life was cut short as she met her demise while she was cooking in her residence in India.

READ ALSO: I learnt how to use human heads for sika duro from Facebook groups – Guy who murdered student confesses



As reported, the domestic gas explosion immediately claimed Ivy’s life.



At the moment, the news of Ivy Blue’s passing has taken over social media trends.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



Her friends on social media are expressing condolences and sharing memories of the vibrant young woman whose life has unexpectedly been cut short.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Rapper Oseikrom Sikani sparks gay rumours as he completely dresses like a woman in viral pictures

READ ALSO: Man busted for paying chop bar owner 200 million to poison his borga brother to death over his properties