Sad! Despite cooking for 9 days nonstop, Guinness World Records yet to comment on Chef Faila’s cookathon attempt

Chef Faila has been cooking for the past 9 days nonstop to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



Initially, the historic cookathon journey which began on the 1st of January 2023 was set to end on the 5th of January but record beaker Chef Faila extended her attempt to 10 days by adding extra 5 days.

Assisted by a deputy chef, Failatu initially announced plans to continuously cook for an impressive 120 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

The ambitious culinary marathon is to surpass the existing record of 119 hours and 57 minutes set last year by Ireland’s Alan Fisher, who surpassed the renowned Hilda Baci’s record

The decision to extend her cooking marathon was informed by Ugandan’s Dorcus Mirembe, affectionately known as Mama D, who is awaiting official confirmation from Guinness World Records judges after successfully cooking for 144 hours.

While Chef Faila is still going strong, a set of Ghanaians have expressed severe worries concerning how Guinness World Records has intentionally gone blind on the unprecedented attempt by Chef Faila.

According to these worried Ghanaians, Guinness World Records should have at least liked one of the posts of Chef Faila or even dropped a comment under her record-breaking attempts on social media – But unfortunately, none has been done so far as of the publication of this article.

However, Ghanaians are optimistic that Chef Faila will emerge victorious at the end of her 10-day journey.

Who’s Chef Faila Abdul Razak

Failatu Abdul-Razak is a popular Ghanaian chef known to be a great advocate for ladies and one who speaks against child trafficking.

She was born on 7th November 1988.

Faila started off as an Afro-Pop musician. She released her hit song Piibu back in 2016 which proceeded to turn into a hit record selling loads of cassettes.

Faila has also partook in many charity works and recorded songs that speak against ethnic fights.

Failatu Abdul Razak attended the Business Senior High School in Tamale which prepared her to turn into the business visionary she is today.

After secondary school, Faila continued to the University of Professional Studies where she read Integrated Community Development (ICD). She also attended the Sunyani Polytechnic.



Failatu Abdul Razak is the chief and pioneer behind Mickey’s Inn. A continental restaurant tracked down in the hearts of the capital town of the Northern Region, Tamale.

She started the restaurant back in 2017 and has since served clients the best of dishes that have them trooping in and out of her shop consistently.

Guinness World Record Cookathon

The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023.

Alan is an owner and chef of an Irish restaurant in Matsue, Shimane, Japan. He attempted this record in an effort to share Irish food and culture.



Alan had just completed over 47 hours of baking for the ‘Longest baking marathon (individual)’ record attempt one day before starting the record attempt for the ‘Longest cooking marathon (individual)’.

He only took 31 hours of break between these two record attempts.

