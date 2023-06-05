- Advertisement -

Outspoken Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has dragged Mcbrown in the mud while spitting venom on her once again.

In the course of an exclusive interview on Power FM, Sally Mann emphatically stated that she’ll never apologize to Nana Ama Mcbrown for mocking her for not giving birth naturally.

While ranting on live radio, Sally Mann additionally alleged that she knows for sure that Mcbrown is a drug addict.

As boldly claimed by Sally Mann, Mcbrown smokes weed and also uses other hard drugs.

In the latter part of the interview which has since become a topic for discussion on the internet, Sally Mann dared Nana Ama Mcbrown for a drug test in any of the renowned government hospitals.

Sally Mann additionally threatened to drop another set of dirty secrets about Mcbrown if her fans keep antagonizing her on social media.

Mcbrown might be forced to officially react to these heavy allegations from Sally Mann because it’s a big dent on her enviable and respected reputation.

