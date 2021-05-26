type here...
Entertainment

By Kweku Derrick
salma mumin dr kwaku oteng xandy kamel
Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has dragged fellow actress cum TV presenter, Xandy Kamel Mensah Angel Group of Companies to court over alleged defamatory comments made against her.

Xandy on March 13, 2021, made some comments against Salma on her show dubbed ‘Yeenom Tea’ where she suggested that Salma preferred dating old married men to younger men.

Her co-host, Kwartiorkor, also backed the allegation by reiterating and making further remarks in support of Xandy’s comments.

This comes after Salma lamented about dating her age mates in a post on social media.

Salma, in a suit filed on Monday, sued the two presenters for defamation as well as their employers for giving them a platform to make statements against her.

She is thus seeking One Million Ghana Cedis (GHS1,000,000) in damages.

Among other things, she is praying the court to perpetually restrain Xandy Kamel from making any further defamatory comments about her.

She also wants, “an apology and retraction of the said statements with the same prominence and passion with which the defamatory statements were made” as well as “an order compelling 3rd Defendant to remove from its archives be it electronic or whatever form the said defamatory statements.”

Source:GHPage

