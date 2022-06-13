- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste, Samini, has remorsefully deleted and apologised over a tweet he made on Friday, June 10 attempting to shame a security man who denied him entry to the University of Ghana campus.

The musician, born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, had posted a video from his vehicle while filming a security man at his post at one of the school’s gates.

According to Samini’s narration, the young man refused him entry because he did not have his electronic card to grant him access as stipulated by the University’s regulations.

In the Twitter post, he explained that: “I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars. Unfortunately I switched cars and left my pass ..come and see Chirman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all. Eventually some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me.”

However, reactions to the tweet have not been pleasant on Samini’s part as his effort to court disaffection for the security official seems to have backfired.

In a barrage of responses, social media users rather called out the artiste for displaying a false sense of self-entitlement as a public figure.

Some 48 hours since the tweet, the award-winning musician has bowed to public pressure against his tweet and deleted the post from social media.

He subsequently expressed remorse for his action and apologised “to the young man doing his job.”

“After my post about the incident at the security-gate I’ve realized majority of you advised that I should have done the right thing.Nothing makes my case right regardless of how many cards I have and how upset I got .#nocardnoentry Apologies to the young man doing his job,” he said.