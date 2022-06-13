type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSamini deletes tweet mocking UG gateman after public backlash
Entertainment

Samini deletes tweet mocking UG gateman after public backlash

By Kweku Derrick
'Frustrated' Samini denied entry into Legon campus by gateman
- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste, Samini, has remorsefully deleted and apologised over a tweet he made on Friday, June 10 attempting to shame a security man who denied him entry to the University of Ghana campus.

The musician, born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, had posted a video from his vehicle while filming a security man at his post at one of the school’s gates.

According to Samini’s narration, the young man refused him entry because he did not have his electronic card to grant him access as stipulated by the University’s regulations.

In the Twitter post, he explained that: “I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars. Unfortunately I switched cars and left my pass ..come and see Chirman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all. Eventually some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me.”

However, reactions to the tweet have not been pleasant on Samini’s part as his effort to court disaffection for the security official seems to have backfired.

In a barrage of responses, social media users rather called out the artiste for displaying a false sense of self-entitlement as a public figure.

Some 48 hours since the tweet, the award-winning musician has bowed to public pressure against his tweet and deleted the post from social media.

He subsequently expressed remorse for his action and apologised “to the young man doing his job.”

“After my post about the incident at the security-gate I’ve realized majority of you advised that I should have done the right thing.Nothing makes my case right regardless of how many cards I have and how upset I got .#nocardnoentry Apologies to the young man doing his job,” he said.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 13, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.7 ° F
    82.7 °
    82.7 °
    69 %
    3.7mph
    85 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News