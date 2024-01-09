Samuel Inkoom reacts to his ‘Wanted By Police’ picture going viral – Here’s the truth you need to know

- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, a flyer that went viral on social media alleged that Samuel Inkoom, a former midfielder for the Black Stars, is currently being sought by the police due to his involvement in visa racketeering.

The report, which has since gained massive momentum online, suggests that the Ghanaian footballer has deceived individuals by falsely promising them visas to the Netherlands.

And the Cantonments police are actively pursuing Inkoom in connection with this alleged visa scam.

The information on the flyer read: “EX-BLACK STAR PLAYER AND BRAND AMBASSADOR OF PLUS1 ENERGY DRINKS, SAMUEL INKOOM IS A WANTED BY THE CANTONMENT DIVISIONAL POLICE HEADQUARTERS IN A VISA FRAUD CASE WHICH OCCURRED RECENTLY,”

“HE’S ON A FALSE PRETENCE TAKING MONEY FROM VICTIMS ALL IN THE NAME OF SECURING THEM VISAS TO THE NETHERLANDS.NOW HE IS ON THE RUN AND WANTED BY THE POLICE, KINDLY ASSIST THE POLICE BY CALLING CANTONMENT POLICE STATION BEWARE OF VISA FRAUD, ” it added.

Reacting to the viral reportage, Samuel Inkoom has quickly shared a self-made video of himself debunking the rumours.

In the now circulating video, Samuel Inkoom who looked distressed firmly stated that he isn’t involved in any kind of visa fraud.

The soccer emphatically stated that although he has a travel and tour agency under his name but he isn’t involved any any kind or type of visa racketeering.

Going forward, Samuel Inkom alleged that he has contacted the Cantonments Police Department and they claim they have no hand in the viral flyer.

Samuel Inkoom has since instructed his lawyers to look into the matter.

Watch the video below to know more…

