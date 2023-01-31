- Advertisement -

Ghanaian reggae artiste and radio presenter Abubakar Ahmed also known as Blakk Rasta has shared his sentiments on Sarkodie’s ‘Stir it up’ remix with the Late Bob Marley.

The straigh-from-the-shoulder artiste indicated that Sarkodie’s verse on the hit song was one-way and unimpressive.

According to Blakk Rasta, Sarkodie allowed himself to be shamefully used to desecrate the legacy of the legendary Bob Marley.

“What Sarkodie was nothing but a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It is so shameful. What Sarkodie did is nothing but a desecration of the holy music of Bob Marley. It is like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up and steal his gold and diamonds that he’s been buried with. Urinate right into the grave and walk away laughing like a mad man on heat.

Sarkodie allowed himself to be used to desecrate the legacy of Bob Marley. What is special about what he did, the one way rap which has been on all these years. What Sarkodie does is one-way rap”, Blakk Rasta fumed.

Watch the video below;

Blakk Rasta’s comments has garnered reactions from social media users who called him out for being envious.

Read some comments below;

Owula Kojo wrote; “Compound house envy”.

WKHKYD added; “Oh chale, we shouldn’t be doing this. Why? Even if you have an opposing view about this, be circumspect. We need the positivity to push this project to be so successful that it opens doors for the next generation. It’s not about personal sentiments. The bigger picture”.

Wear Legit stated; “E call sark way Sark no pick so e put am for heart”.

Randy Cupon had this to say; “Blakk Rasta said nothing but only shared his opinion and you gotta respect people’s opinion. He is not talking for the world or the family of the legendary Bob Marley so it’s acceptable. Yoo Blakk Rasta, now which of your songs made it out to the international world”.

Jake asked; “What have you achieved in life for you to criticize someone”.

Neutral added; “Ghanaians are just full of hate. It’s not Sarkodie who woke up and decided to do a song. He was contracted and given a specific instructions. Why are we doing this to ourselves? This is just sad how we cannot see the bigger picture. we are so negative”.