Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed that people should stop comparing him to Sarkodie because they are different.

During a radio interview, Shatta Wale addressed the comments Ola Michael made about him on the United Showbiz program He also subtly poked fun at rapper Sarkodie.

Ola Michael’s remarks, especially his position on Shatta Wale’s qualification for a diplomatic passport, displeased Shatta Wale, who expressed his displeasure.

Ola Michael made the claim, but Shatta Wale vehemently disagreed, defending his actions and highlighting his contributions to the music business.

Shatta Wale used the interview as an occasion to address comparisons made between himself and Sarkodie.

He made it obvious that he finds them unfair and even made the suggestion that they serve to bolster Sarkodie’s ego.

He strongly stated: “The moment you compare me to Sarkodie then you make him feel big. When I talk to him, he wants to rub shoulders with me. Where I have been, Sarkodie has never been there before.”

Shatta Wale continued by pointing out that many people believe Sarkodie has a higher position in the industry.

He argued; “You people make it seem like Sarkodie is bigger than me. He can never be bigger than me in his life”.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has publicly discussed his opinions of Sarkodie’s standing in the music industry; the two have been at odds for a while.

