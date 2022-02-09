type here...
“Sarkodie is weed smoker who’s concerned about NPP but not Ghana” – Twene Jonas goes hard, praises Shatta Wale

Social media commentator Twene Jonas has unleashed verbal venom on rapper Sarkodie by describing him as a hypocritical figure who is in bed with the governing party, NPP.

According to him, Sarkodie’s inclination towards the NPP has blocked him from speaking about the ills of the government and championing the collective cause of Ghanaians.

His comment comes on the back of a post that Sarkodie shared yesterday where he intimated that although E-LEVY was not a bad policy, Ghanaians were not ready to pay because the system here was not robust.

The Sarkcess CEO added that since many Ghanaians were broke and had not seen the benefits of their taxes, they see no need to support and pay E-LEVY.

Following that, Twnene Jonas has added that he feels Sarkodie plays ostrich with national issues in order to please his paymasters.

He maintained that, unlike Shatta Wale who smokes but has come out to criticize the plan to implement the E-LEVY, Sarkodie has not shown any interest in speaking for Ghanaians.

Twene Jonas did not mince words when he said Sarkodie would definitely find it hard to go hard on the NPP government as he did during the tenure of the erstwhile NDC government due to his affiliations.

