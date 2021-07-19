Security man commits suicide; residents suspect foul play

- Advertisement -

Residents of Nii Boi Town near Lapaz have been thrown in a state of shock following the death of 42-year-old Worlanyo Kumah a security man with Universal merchant Bank.

According to the source the late Mr. Kumah was seen hanging on a dry line in his house.

According to the source, some residents in the area suspect foul play in the death of the security man.

The stated that Kumah lives in Dansoman and the bank which he works as a security man is at Agbogbloshie but he was found hanging dead in Nii Boi-Town.

We are informed the police who have begun investigations to ascertain the circumstance that led to his death have cordon off the area where the incident happened and working around the clock to unravel the truth.