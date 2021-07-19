type here...
GhPageNewsSecurity man commits suicide; residents suspect foul play
News

Security man commits suicide; residents suspect foul play

By Qwame Benedict
Security man commits suicide; residents suspect foul play
Suicide
- Advertisement -

Residents of Nii Boi Town near Lapaz have been thrown in a state of shock following the death of 42-year-old Worlanyo Kumah a security man with Universal merchant Bank.

According to the source the late Mr. Kumah was seen hanging on a dry line in his house.

According to the source, some residents in the area suspect foul play in the death of the security man.

The stated that Kumah lives in Dansoman and the bank which he works as a security man is at Agbogbloshie but he was found hanging dead in Nii Boi-Town.

We are informed the police who have begun investigations to ascertain the circumstance that led to his death have cordon off the area where the incident happened and working around the clock to unravel the truth.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 19, 2021
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
4.8mph
0 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News