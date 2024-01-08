See Kuami Eugene’s latest post as Afua Asantewaa accuses him of potentially getting her disqualified

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa has been trending on the internet alongside Kuami Eugene after she made a hilarious comment about potentially getting disqualified from her Guinness World Record singathon attempt because of the award-winning singer.

The Ghanaian journalist turned entrepreneur explained that her admiration for Kuami Eugene had an unexpected impact on her during the singing marathon when the Highlife artiste made a surprise appearance at the event center.



Afua disclosed that she forgot the lyrics to Kuami Eugene’s part in the song ‘Asuoden,’ a track by Sista Afia featuring Kuami Eugene.

“Kuami Eugene is my crush. That guy came, and I forgot my lyrics. I said to myself that he was going to disturb me with his presence. If Guinness people do not give me the record, it is Kuami Eugene.

My husband knows I have a crush on him, so when he got there, I said he shouldn’t have been there. I couldn’t remember his lyrics to ‘Asuoden.’ I just like him,” she humorously stated in during interview with Hitz FM.

Kuami Eugene whose name has been on the trends list for some hours now following Afua Asantewaa’s comments has decided to ignore the noise to focus on the promotion of his upcoming project.

Apparently, the rockstar has an upcoming project with Lyrical Joe – This yet-to-be-released song with be mind-blowing citing the lyrical prowess of the two amazing singers.

