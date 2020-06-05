- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Ras Nene has for the first time shared his life story of how he had to serve satan but in the end, got no reward for his services.

Ras Nene who often noted for playing thug roles in movies disclosed in an interview with Kweku Manu on his aggressive interview he has in the past been serving the devil.

According to him, he worked for the devil for so long but did not get anything from Satan.

Telling his life story, Ras Nene indicated that he started doing bad things at a very early stage in his life.

These bad things, he stated, included selling weed and other hard substances at Tafo, a suburb of the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

Ras Nene explained that as at the year 1994 and 1995 he was making an amount of roughly 200gh from selling drugs.

But it took the intervention of God and some other people to make him move from these deadly acts.