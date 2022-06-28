type here...
Serwaa Amihere gets excited after speaking with Daddy Lumba

By Qwame Benedict
Serwaa Amihere laughing and Daddy Lumba performing
Serwaa Amihere and Daddy Lumba
Award-winning media personality Serwaa Amihere is one of many people who adore legendary highlife artiste Daddy Lumba and all of his songs.

Serwaa Amihere was seen earlier in the morning in some videos she shared on her Snapchat profile singing some of Daddy Lumba’s great songs with a lot of love in her eyes.

She had no idea she’d have the chance to chat with the great Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba later in the day.

In a video posted on the Instagram page Nana Aba Anamoah, the former couldn’t contain her happiness after speaking with the musician.

Daddy Lumba told her during their conversation that he also listens to and watches her on GhOne TV every morning when she conducts the breakfast show with Lantam Papanko.

Serwaa who was now over-excited went on social media to tell the whole world what she felt after finally having a conversation with Daddy Lumba.

See a screenshot of her posts below:

Watch the video of when the two met below;

It’s always a different feeling to speak with some legends in the country and we believe Serwaa Amihere had all right to get excited.

    Source:Ghpage

