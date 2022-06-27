- Advertisement -

Renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has jumped to the defence of actress Jackie Appiah.

Jackie Appiah thanks to Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds has been trending on various social media platforms.

The Nigerian actress who paid a visit to her Ghanaian colleague showed off the huge mansion owned by Jackie which got people, especially fans surprised.

After the video went viral, a lot of commentators shared their views with some people, alleging that she was only able to acquire her wealth through prostitution.

Also Read: Tracey Boakye replies critics mocking her over Jackie Appiah’s mansion

Nana Aba Anamoah, who herself has been tagged in the past as an ashawo took to her social media to speak against the people who end up making such a conclusion when the wealth of people surfaces on social media.

She posted: “When you make it as a man in this country, they attribute it to sakawa or drugs.

You make it as a woman, you’re ashawo.

People who do this are permanently stuck in a snakepit. Wake up from the folly and attempt to make your life better too.

God be with us all.”

Also Read: Sumsum blasts Diamond Appiah over mansion war with Jackie Appiah

See the screenshot of the post below: