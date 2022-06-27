type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Aba Anamoah takes on people reffering to Jackie Appiah as Ashawo
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah takes on people reffering to Jackie Appiah as Ashawo

By Qwame Benedict
Photos of Jackie Appiah and Nana Aba Anamoah
Jackie Appiah and Nana Aba Anamoah
- Advertisement -

Renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has jumped to the defence of actress Jackie Appiah.

Jackie Appiah thanks to Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds has been trending on various social media platforms.

The Nigerian actress who paid a visit to her Ghanaian colleague showed off the huge mansion owned by Jackie which got people, especially fans surprised.

After the video went viral, a lot of commentators shared their views with some people, alleging that she was only able to acquire her wealth through prostitution.

Also Read: Tracey Boakye replies critics mocking her over Jackie Appiah’s mansion

Nana Aba Anamoah, who herself has been tagged in the past as an ashawo took to her social media to speak against the people who end up making such a conclusion when the wealth of people surfaces on social media.

She posted: “When you make it as a man in this country, they attribute it to sakawa or drugs.

You make it as a woman, you’re ashawo.

People who do this are permanently stuck in a snakepit. Wake up from the folly and attempt to make your life better too.

God be with us all.”

Also Read: Sumsum blasts Diamond Appiah over mansion war with Jackie Appiah

See the screenshot of the post below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 27, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    81.1 ° F
    81.1 °
    81.1 °
    74 %
    2.8mph
    88 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News