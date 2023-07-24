Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has broken her silence on the latest rumour in town about her partner in crime resigning from GhOne TV.

Rumours went rife a few hours ago that Serwaa Amihere had resigned from GhOne TV owned by EIB network.

According to the sources, She has resigned from the station but the managers of the station are tight-lipped about the new development.

Nana Aba Anamoah who is the current General Manager of the station has denied the media report and has blasted the blogger who first shared the news.

In a tweet in response to the news, she mentioned that the blogger was one of the few in the country whose reports are accurate unlike some others but the blogger has proven that he is worse than the rest.

She posted: “I used to think so highly of you…I never pictured you as a fake blogger. Turns out you’re more unprofessional than the others. Such a shame. Serwaa has not resigned from GHOne.”

She has been a longtime employee of GHOne TV and currently serves as host of the weekend sports program Cheers.

Ms Amihere became well-known for her work as a producer on Nana Aba Anamoah’s award-winning current affairs program State of Affairs.

She has won the Best TV Newscaster of the Year award from the Radio and Television Personality Awards three times.

