Reports making the rounds suggests that the Ghana Police Service has issued a warrant for the arrest of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale following his assault on a road contractor at Adjiriganor on Monday.

This latest information is coming hours after the Engineer in charge of the construction site, Kennedy Acquah, lodged a formal complaint of assault at the East Legon Police Station on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The Police subsequently issued a form to Mr Acquah to undergo a medical examination to ascertain the degree of injury caused to him through the assault.

A report of the medical examination, sighted by GHPage.com, revealed that the victim sustained “a painful face, right jaw, right aspect of the neck and the right chest”.

Mr Acquah is expected to undergo a review two days later and will be recommended to take an X-Ray if the pain in his chest persists.

GHPage.com can not immediately confirm speculations of the arrest warrant issued by the Police.

Earlier, reports were rife that Shatta Wale allegedly ordered thugs to attack workers for preventing them from using a road under construction.

Narrating his side of the story, Kennedy Acquah disclosed that Shatta Wale approached him on Saturday and ordered them to extend the road works to his office.

He recounted how Shatta Wale and his boys pounced on them at the construction site despite the roadblock sign on the road.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale denied assaulting the workers but explained that he only confronted them as to why they were working on a road that has already been tarred.

According to Shatta Wale, he complained to the constructors about the untarred road leading to his office which needs to be worked on.

He added that the supervisor assured him that the untarred road will be constructed but they failed to do so.

Listen to the interview below.