Shatta Wale doesn’t visit or care about his son Majesty anymore – Michy drops deep secrets [VIDEO]

Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., known by his stage name Shatta Wale, has been labelled as a deadbeat dad by his baby mama, Shatta Michy.

Michy who shares a son with the multi-award winning artiste made this revelation during an interview with Andy Dosty when she appeared as a guest on Hitz FM Thursday.

She talked extensively on a wide range of topics raised on the show, including giving fans insight about new developments in her life following her unheralded break-up with Shatta Wale in 2018.

Asked about her current relationship with the musician, Michy stated categorically that she deems Shatta Wale as a total stranger, revealing they have never met nor talked to each other after their separation.

She elaborated that Shatta Wale had withdrawn from his responsibilities as a father to their son Majesty and that she is solely responsible for his upbringing.

As surprising as it may sound, considering Shatta Wale’s boastful attitude about his wealth, Michy said he has abandoned their son even though he portrays otherwise.

Watch the interview below