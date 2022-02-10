type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale doesn't visit or care about his son Majesty anymore -...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale doesn’t visit or care about his son Majesty anymore – Michy drops deep secrets [VIDEO]

By Kweku Derrick
If Shatta Wale pimp Michy to other men then who is the father of Majesty? -Social Media users ask
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., known by his stage name Shatta Wale, has been labelled as a deadbeat dad by his baby mama, Shatta Michy.

Michy who shares a son with the multi-award winning artiste made this revelation during an interview with Andy Dosty when she appeared as a guest on Hitz FM Thursday.

She talked extensively on a wide range of topics raised on the show, including giving fans insight about new developments in her life following her unheralded break-up with Shatta Wale in 2018.

SEE ALSO: Check out Michy’s funny reaction to converting toll booths into washrooms

Asked about her current relationship with the musician, Michy stated categorically that she deems Shatta Wale as a total stranger, revealing they have never met nor talked to each other after their separation.

She elaborated that Shatta Wale had withdrawn from his responsibilities as a father to their son Majesty and that she is solely responsible for his upbringing.

As surprising as it may sound, considering Shatta Wale’s boastful attitude about his wealth, Michy said he has abandoned their son even though he portrays otherwise.

Watch the interview below

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 10, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    10 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News