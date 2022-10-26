- Advertisement -

African dancehall king, Shatta Wale has given his fans a sneak peek into his estimated 450,000 USD mansion in Accra.

Just about a month ago, the SM boss reportedly acquired this new mansion in addition to the ones he already owns.

A video that later surfaced on the internet later captured the moment the musician stormed his house for the first time which was about 95% complete around that time.

Well, the house has now been fully completed and Shatta Wale has moved into it.

According to reports, Shatta Wale’s new house named ‘Glass Haus’ is located in the South La area in Accra, which is just near Labadi Beach.

To fully confirm that he’s truly the owner of the luxury mansion contrary to the rumours on social media that his visit to the ‘glass haus’ last month was just to seek attention hence he was chasing clout, Shatta has shared a short video chilling inside his compound.

The video shows Shatta’s big swimming pool and his well-decorated compound.

Watch the video below to know more…

