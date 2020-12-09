type here...
Shatta Wale sent a photo of his manhood to Serwaa Amihere and she’s upset

By RASHAD
Shatta Wale has infuriated Serwaa Amihere after he sent a photo of his manhood to the popular GhOne News Anchor through iMessage.

Apparently, whiles Ghanaians are anxiously waiting for the Electoral Commission to announce the winner of the just held Ghana Elections, Shatta Wale is in the inbox of Serwaa Amihere being naughty.

SEE ALSO: Shatta Wale mocks MP’s who have lost their seat

Serwaa Amihere took her Twitter page to warn Shatta Wale never to send her what he sent to her through iMessage again and added a crying emoji.

Serwaa Amihere tweeted: “@shattawalegh I don’t want to see what you just showed to me on iMessage again ?”

Whiles many netizens were wondering and speculating exactly what Shatta Wale sent to Serwaa Amihere, the Dancehall King himself responded.

Shatta Wale wale himself revealed he sent his manhood to the popular Ghanaian presenter. Shatta Wale even wondered why she should be worried about what he sent because he wasn’t too sure about it.

SEE ALSO: I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Shatta Wale replied: Da nika mu Kwadu nu or the 2 cedi fufu behind me ???? ok byeee

Check the tweet below

Shatta Wale sends photo of his manhood to Serwaa Amihere

Chaley e hard oo. Shatta Wale should be crowned comedian of the year…lol

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:GHPAGE

TRENDING

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

Shatta Wale mocks MP’s who have lost their seat

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has in a new video mocked incumbent Members of Parliament who has lost their seat in parliament. According to Shatta...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Election 2020: 29 NPP Incumbent MPs who have lost their Parliamentary seats

News Lilith -
The New Patriotic Party has lost many incumbent MPs. As it stands now, NPP has lost 29 Members of Parliament to the NDC and...
Read more

Headmaster in the famous kitchen stool ‘atopa’ tape reported dead

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching us has it that the headmaster in the famous kitchen stool sex tape that surfaced years ago is dead. The former headmaster...
Read more

Fire guts ballot papers at Asutifi South

News RASHAD -
GhPage has received a new report from the Asutifi South Constituency. According to the reports, fire has gut ballot papers in the constituency. The report...
Read more

‘Ay3ka’-Social media reactions after John Dumelo’s provisional results popped up

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Trending on social media currently is the aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of opposition NDC, John Dumelo. From reports gathered, the provisional results...
Read more

Lil Win tries to steal ballot box after voting

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win yesterday tried to steal the ballot box after casting his vote. The comic actor who is...
Read more
Load more
