Shatta Wale has infuriated Serwaa Amihere after he sent a photo of his manhood to the popular GhOne News Anchor through iMessage.

Apparently, whiles Ghanaians are anxiously waiting for the Electoral Commission to announce the winner of the just held Ghana Elections, Shatta Wale is in the inbox of Serwaa Amihere being naughty.

Serwaa Amihere took her Twitter page to warn Shatta Wale never to send her what he sent to her through iMessage again and added a crying emoji.

Serwaa Amihere tweeted: “@shattawalegh I don’t want to see what you just showed to me on iMessage again ?”

Whiles many netizens were wondering and speculating exactly what Shatta Wale sent to Serwaa Amihere, the Dancehall King himself responded.

Shatta Wale wale himself revealed he sent his manhood to the popular Ghanaian presenter. Shatta Wale even wondered why she should be worried about what he sent because he wasn’t too sure about it.

Shatta Wale replied: Da nika mu Kwadu nu or the 2 cedi fufu behind me ???? ok byeee

Shatta Wale sends photo of his manhood to Serwaa Amihere

Chaley e hard oo. Shatta Wale should be crowned comedian of the year…lol