Shatta Wale reacts to Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the US

Shatta Wale who always addresses Hajia4Real as his godmother has reacted for the first time to the trending reports that the socialite has been extradited from the UK to the US.

According to the self-styled dancehall king, he finds it quite insensitive that some Ghanaians are happily jubilating over Hajia4Real’s ‘downfall’.

Netizens have been on the lookout for Shatta Wale’s reaction ever since news broke out that Hajia has been extradited and despite it being a little late in coming, it finally arrived.

Instead of accepting his godmother erred in defrauding others, Wale decided to take shots at Ghanaians.

He simply tweeted;

“Dem arrest somebody, you happy… Ghana evil spirit“

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong’s famed and controversial baby, Mama Moira Dawson-Williams, has wildly alleged that FBI operatives are currently in Ghana and keenly monitoring the moves of Shatta Wale, Salma Mumin and many known big men who have business dealings with the Hajia4Real.

In a now-viral video, Madam Moira stated that all the celebrities and public figures who have done business transactions with Hajia4Real before should be expecting the FBI in their homes very soon.

Most especially Shatta Wale and Salma Mumin who are publicly known to share personal relationships with the extradited socialite.

