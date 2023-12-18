Shatta Wale’s “BECE results” trends online; Ghanaians react

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale, the Ghanaian dancehall king, is no stranger to social media wars hence the new trolls on his brand and personality are nothing new to him.

A notorious troll, with the digital artistry of a Photoshop wizard, has dropped a fake BECE result bearing Shatta Wale’s name and picture.



The edited document paints a comical picture because Shatta Wale supposedly failed in all the subjects except for catering where he had 1.

Currently, on social media, Shatta Wale’s detractors have seized the opportunity, gleefully wielding the fake results as ammunition to poke fun at the musician.

Memes, jokes, and scathing remarks have flooded social media, painting the dancehall king as academically challenged.

But as with any online skirmish, the cavalry of die-hard fans has charged in, brandishing their shields of defence.



Fiercely loyal, they have denounced the fake results as malicious trolling, showering their idol with unwavering support and unleashing curses upon the anonymous creators.

The question, however, is not just about who’s winning or losing this online battle. It’s about the power and perils of virality, the thin line between humour and ridicule, and the impact of cyberbullying on celebrities.

This incident highlights the double-edged sword of online fame. While Shatta Wale enjoys immense popularity, he also becomes a prime target for trolls and keyboard warriors.

The ease with which misinformation can spread and negativity can amplify raises concerns about the digital environment celebrities navigate.

Kathy Dwamena for instance commented – Before we make fun of his grades, pls check the economic status of his mates, those that got As, or better grades. I see one thing here, it’s not only about good grades that maketh riches!

Walata Walawin – If they like make them give am grade 1000 for each subject still he be the guy

Emmanuel Aware Godchosen – Does it matter??? With all your (A’s) he can now take care of your whole family for life time….

Good certificate does not put food on the table or drives good car or lives in a good house nor dress well…

Shatta should be studied

Kaptain Smile – And yet he’s better than some professors at UoG, UCC, UEW, KNUST UDS, UPSA etc Nansis

