“She must be fired because she’s very unprofessional” – Ghanaians react to Mzgee and Mr Logic’s ‘fight’ on live Tv

Recall that just a few months ago, Mzgee and Arnold has a firce back and forth exchange on live TV.



This happened after Arnold criticized and compared her to her predecessor Nana Ama Mcbrown.



According to Arnold, Mzgee wasn’t doing her job well as the host of the show.

He said that her attitude of letting guests say whatever they want contributes to their numerous quarrels.



Just last night also, Mzgee and Mr Logic who’s a regular pundit on the show also clashed.

The incident unfolded during a discussion on the stagnation of the music industry, with MzGee’s curt interruption triggering a passionate outburst from Mr Logic.

The discussion took an unexpected turn when MzGee, known for her candid interviewing style, made pointed remarks about Mr Logic’s lengthy submissions, leading to a fiery exchange that saw the boundaries of professionalism and ego tested on live television.

While Mr Logic was in the midst of articulating his thoughts on the underlying causes behind the music industry’s stagnation, MzGee intervened with an abrupt request for him to “wrap up,” dismissing his dialogue as “nonfa,” a Ghanaian slang term used to denote something of no substance or relevance.



This unexpected interruption ignited Mr Logic’s ire, causing him to respond with an emotional and animated retort.

In a surprising twist, Mr Logic, the seasoned entertainment critic known for his insightful commentary, accused MzGee of displaying unprofessional behaviour by addressing him in an “unseemly manner.”

He pointedly highlighted his experience and expertise in the industry, suggesting that his insights deserved a more respectful and patient hearing.

During the live broadcast, Mr Logic did not hold back as he firmly stated that MzGee’s remarks about his submission especially considering his extensive background in the field was very rude.

Additionally, he took the opportunity to emphasize his social media presence, boasting a larger following than MzGee.

As the verbal sparring continued, MzGee maintained her composure, although her facial expressions revealed a mix of surprise and bemusement at the sudden escalation.

The on-air altercation has raised questions about the etiquette and professionalism expected in the media realm, particularly when discussing matters of expertise and experience.

While the episode undoubtedly provided an unexpected spectacle for viewers, it also highlighted the fine line between forthright interviewing techniques and maintaining a respectful atmosphere.

The clash of opinions between Mr Logic and MzGee serves as a reminder that even in the dynamic landscape of entertainment talk shows, maintaining decorum and valuing diverse viewpoints is essential to fostering healthy and informative discussions.

Watch the video below to know more…

Citing Mzgee’s clash with both Mr Logic and Arnold, some Ghanaians on social media have prompted UTV to immediately replace Mzgee with a better host because she’s evidently unpdorfessionla and gradually runining the once enviable show.

Below are some of the comments from social media users who have come across the fast-trending video…

@miscell_gh – @utvghana – is this the cue you need to show that mzgee is not right for the show? She doesn’t know how to filter her words or ask the right questions. I literally complain anytime I watch the show. She was very disrespectful to Mr logic and needs to apologise.

@Ericetse – It is very unprofessional on her part, it simply means she’s not incharge of the show. Also this is not her first time doing this to Mr. Logic.

@francissavor1 – it’s not the first time he’s done that to him. We might not like some takes of Mr. Logic but it’s so wrong for him to be treated like that. It’s like the level of respect for others on the show is higher that what is accorded to him. It’s not right at all.

@Espania_Mint – I disagree with Mr. Logic most times but naaa this is wrong MzGee. @utvghana kindly let her know this is unprofessional

@kjsimpeh – To even indicate co panelists are yawning is an indictment on the show, meaning the panel is bored, not paying attention and not interested in what the are presenting to their audience

@Stylishmichel – Very unprofessional and bad attitudinal response coming from no one but a moderator. It’s big shame for her. They better switch host from her. She’s disrespectful as well.

