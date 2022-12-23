Shugatiti drops her nudes as her Christmas gifts to her fans

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian nudist and entrepreneur born Serwaa Frimpong Manso but popularly known as Shugatiti has set her IG page ablaze after posting a nude of herself as her Christmas present to her fans.

If you’re not a stranger to her social media pages, this won’t be new to you because she built her brand around nudes hence it’s only right she sticks to her niche and keep entertaining her followers as it was at the beginning of her career.

In this fast-trending photo, Shugatiti rocked red lingerie fully showing her butt as the seductive clothing was designed to sexually entice men.

Shugatiti

She captioned the raunchy photo as;

Merry Christmas lovelies patiently waiting on my gifts ?

As of the publication of this article, the picture had garnered over 10k views and over 500 comments from her followers who seem disappointed in her.

Alot of the comments are meant to reprimand Shugatiti over her promiscuous lifestyle which is not tolerated in this part of the world.

Some social media users have even called on Ghana Police Service to arrest and throw her behind bars for [ostimg her nudes on the internet which is against the constitution.

Shugagtiti has developed a tough skin in the game hence these criticisms won’t even tickle her.

Click on this LINK to have a look at the pictures.

