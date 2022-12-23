type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShugatiti drops her nudes as her Christmas gifts to her fans
Entertainment

Shugatiti drops her nudes as her Christmas gifts to her fans

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian nudist and entrepreneur born Serwaa Frimpong Manso but popularly known as Shugatiti has set her IG page ablaze after posting a nude of herself as her Christmas present to her fans.

If you’re not a stranger to her social media pages, this won’t be new to you because she built her brand around nudes hence it’s only right she sticks to her niche and keep entertaining her followers as it was at the beginning of her career.

In this fast-trending photo, Shugatiti rocked red lingerie fully showing her butt as the seductive clothing was designed to sexually entice men.

Shugatiti
Shugatiti

She captioned the raunchy photo as;

READ ALSO: Sammy Gyamfi’s wife allegedly dated Kojo Jones

Merry Christmas lovelies patiently waiting on my gifts ?

As of the publication of this article, the picture had garnered over 10k views and over 500 comments from her followers who seem disappointed in her.

Alot of the comments are meant to reprimand Shugatiti over her promiscuous lifestyle which is not tolerated in this part of the world.

Some social media users have even called on Ghana Police Service to arrest and throw her behind bars for [ostimg her nudes on the internet which is against the constitution.

Shugagtiti has developed a tough skin in the game hence these criticisms won’t even tickle her.

Click on this LINK to have a look at the pictures.

READ ALSO: Groom slaps bride during church wedding

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, December 23, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    37 %
    3.5mph
    22 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News