Ghanaian socialite and famed nudist, Shugatiti has been trending on the internet for the past 48 hours following her claims of never experiencing orgasm before during an interview with Zionfelix.

According to her, no amount of sexual pleasure from hours of strokes would send her to the heights of climax.

Well, Shugatiti’s cry to reach orgasm may soon be a reality after American Porn star, King Nasir extended a hand of help to Shugatiti to help her experience orgasm.

Reacting to Shuggatiti’s revelation, the adult porn star took to Twitter to send her an invitation to help her experience orgasm.

He has been helping women of all kinds so Shugatiti’s case is nothing serious. He wrote; “I can help her have an orgasm”.

Amidst the trend, Shugattiti’s atopa video has surfaced online and is currently No.1 on Twitter trends and other notable social media platforms

In the video, a young man whose identity is yet to be uncovered was filmed giving the socialite a wild doggy with his huge manhood.

