type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsShut Up! Afia Schwar 'mercilessly insults' John Kumah's wife; Here's why
News

Shut Up! Afia Schwar ‘mercilessly insults’ John Kumah’s wife; Here’s why

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Shut Up! Afia Schwar uses her pepper mouth to mercilessly descend on John Kumah's wife; Here's why
- Advertisement -

Apostle Lilian Kumah has now become a topic for discussion following her controversial interview on Asaase News.

While speaking with a news reporter at Asaase FM, Mrs Kumah bragged that despite her husband dying at just 45 years old, he amassed massive wealth, properties and influence than most people in their 90s.

These comments have triggered a lot of Ghanaians to launch a scathy attack on Mrs Kumah and Afia Schwar is the spearhead.

READ ALSO: Here’s what secretly killled John Kumah as his wife drops shocking revelations

According to Afia Schwar, Mrs Kumah’s words were unfortunate because she behaved foolishly throughout the interview because the discerning spirit of the Holy Spirit had departed from her.

She continued that if John Kumah truly died from cancer, then the late MP died a very painful death hence her wife must respect herself and put an immediate end to the radio and TV interviews.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Afia Schwar also put forward that the trending reports that she would be chosen to replace her late husband in parliament are unfounded.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Captain Smart and John Kumah’s wife fight dirty; Hidden secrets about the Ejisu MP’s death exposed (Video)

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: John Kumah was poisoned through akonfem – How some NPP bigwigs ended the Ejisu MP’s life exposed (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
5.4mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more