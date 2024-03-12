Shut Up! Afia Schwar ‘mercilessly insults’ John Kumah’s wife; Here’s why

- Advertisement -

Apostle Lilian Kumah has now become a topic for discussion following her controversial interview on Asaase News.

While speaking with a news reporter at Asaase FM, Mrs Kumah bragged that despite her husband dying at just 45 years old, he amassed massive wealth, properties and influence than most people in their 90s.

These comments have triggered a lot of Ghanaians to launch a scathy attack on Mrs Kumah and Afia Schwar is the spearhead.

According to Afia Schwar, Mrs Kumah’s words were unfortunate because she behaved foolishly throughout the interview because the discerning spirit of the Holy Spirit had departed from her.

She continued that if John Kumah truly died from cancer, then the late MP died a very painful death hence her wife must respect herself and put an immediate end to the radio and TV interviews.

Afia Schwar also put forward that the trending reports that she would be chosen to replace her late husband in parliament are unfounded.

