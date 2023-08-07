Man shares solid tips on how to legally travel to Canada with just Ghc 8k

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In an age where social media platforms are not only mediums of entertainment but also avenues for sharing knowledge, a young Ghanaian man has taken it upon himself to empower his fellow citizens with a unique, budget-friendly approach to studying in Canada.



Through a series of informative TikTok videos, this enterprising individual has outlined a step-by-step process for legally travelling to Canada with just GHC 8,000.

In a short yet enlightening TikTok clip, the young Ghanaian based abroad demonstrated how ambition and careful planning can open doors to international education without breaking the bank.



According to the TikTok content creator, the journey begins with applying to a state college in a village in Canada.

This first step sets in motion a series of events that will eventually culminate in a successful yet affordable move to Canada.

The first pivotal step in this journey involves securing an acceptance letter from a state college in Canada.



This strategic choice not only ensures quality education but also sets the foundation for a cost-effective pathway to Canada.



Once the acceptance letter is obtained, the next phase of the process unfolds.

With acceptance in hand, you start your visa application process.



The comprehensive approach to the visa process underscores the importance of thorough preparation and adherence to legal requirements.

One of the most impressive aspects of this TikTok-led educational initiative is its focus on affordability.



The Ghanaian TikTok influencer claimed that the entire process, from college acceptance to visa approval, can be accomplished with a budget of GHC 8,000.

