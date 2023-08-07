Huge sacrifice: Deep secret about how Adom Kyei became powerful exposed (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The leader and founder of Believers Worship Center, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah has caused a massive stir online after revealing how he became powerful.

While interacting with his junior pastors, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah revealed that they are 25 pastors in a secret group.

And before fame, an election was conducted in a scared room where he emerged victorious.

He explained his victory during the secret polls with the other 24 pastors is what has made him popular and very powerful.

Adom Kyei refused to go into deep details as to what actually happened in the said sacred room and also give the location of the room – But social media users who have come across the video have insinuated that he’s an occultic pastor.

Just like the other supposed end-time pastors and prophets, Adom Kyei Duah hasn’t escaped scrutiny from most Ghanaians.

He has been added to the tall list of the supposed fake pastors we currently have in the country.

As alleged by many netizens, Adom Kyei Duah is a fake man of God who will lead his congregation into Hellfire.

