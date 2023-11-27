Sika Kasa! Kennedy Agyapong throws a massive birthday party for his daughter who just turned 14 in the US

- Advertisement -

In a heartwarming family affair, Ghanaian Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, accompanied by 11 of his 22 children, recently gathered to celebrate his daughter Lexi’s 14th birthday in the United States.



The Agyapong family, who had reunited for Thanksgiving, opted for an early celebration to ensure the participation of as many family members as possible.

A delightful video shared on social media captured the festive occasion, showcasing the Agyapong family’s close-knit bond.

The celebration kicked off with an entertaining game of golf at Top Golf, where family members, including the Ghanaian MP, engaged in friendly competition and laughter.

Following the golf festivities, the focus shifted to Lexi’s birthday celebration.

The highlight of the gathering was a joyous and heartfelt moment when Lexi, surrounded by her siblings, was presented with a birthday cake.

The entire family joined in unison to sing “Happy Birthday,” creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere.

The video circulating on social media reflects the genuine joy and camaraderie shared among the Agyapong family members during this special occasion.



Lexi’s beaming smile as she held her birthday cake was a testament to the love and unity present within the family.

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent Ghanaian politician, is known for his outspoken nature and strong presence in the political landscape.

However, the video offers a glimpse into his personal life, showcasing a more tender and familial side of the MP as he joins in the celebrations with his children.

