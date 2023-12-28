Sing-A-Thon: Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Records’ rules explained – Number 3 is a must

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians from all walks of life have thronged the Akwaaba Village to show their immense support to Afua Asantewaa during her singathon.

Yet, it is crucial for her and her team to adhere to the strict rules and guidelines set by the Guinness World Record board to avoid any future mishap that may see her efforts going to vain.

Afua Asantewaa is on a mission to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, which currently stands at 105 hours.

Her journey began at midnight on Sunday, December 24th, and she is expected to complete it by December 28th or even more depending on the time she wants to extend hers to.

During the attempt, one basic rule is Afua is allowed to sit, stand, or lie down as long as she continues singing; the position doesn’t matter.

However, unlike music shows, she is not permitted to jam or hum along to the songs like musicians do, and there will be no drumming involved. She is, however, allowed to speak in between songs.

So we at ghpage.com, your most trusted online news source made our research and came out with the rules governing the show. Check them out