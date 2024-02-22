Sing-A-Thon: GWR disqualifies Afua Asantewaa despite paying Ghc 9,286? Why the delay?

- Advertisement -

On the 1st of February 2023, Afua Asantewaa confirmed paying $750 which is equivalent to Ghc 9,286 to Guinness World Record for priority review.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Joy News, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that she and her team decided to pay for the priority review after waiting for weeks and not receiving any official statement from Guinness World Record concerning her longest singing marathon attempt by an individual.

According to Afua, the fee for the priority review is $650 but there are other hidden charges – And because of this, she paid $750 in total.

READ ALSO: Afua Asantewaa to win 4 Guinness World Records from her Singathon if approved by GWR; Full List

Citing from the official website of Guinness World Records, if an applicant chooses the Priority Application service, Guinness World Records will respond to him or her within 5 working days (as opposed to the usual 12 weeks).

Today is 22nd February (Roughly 21 days after the payment of the priority review) and we still haven’t received any update from Afua Asantewaa’s team concerning the current status of her sing-a-thon attempt.

Has she received the unfortunate news of her disqualification and keeping out of the public domain which is quite obvious because the news of her victory would have been in the news if it was so!

Well, time will tell as we continue to hope for the best possible outcome.

READ ALSO: Afua Asantewaa disqualified from the Guinness World Record singathon because of Kuami Eugene? Here’s all you need to know

Afua Asantewaa completes Sing-A-Thon

Afua Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24 and concluded at 7:00 am on December 29.

At the time of ending her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours, and 55 minutes.

While addressing the public after her remarkable feat, Afua Asantewaa expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her, including those who showed up at the Akwaaba Village and those who could not.

“At a point, I kept asking which day it was, and I finally got to know that today is Friday. On behalf of my family, team, volunteers, the media, and Ghana Tourism Authority, I would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in this attempt; it has been a smooth journey and a very successful one,” she noted.