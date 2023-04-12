Ghanaian singer born Jackline Acheampong but performs under the stage name Gyakie has set tongues wagging on social media after rocking her Ghc 27k Balenciaga bag in a set of new pictures.

In this set of new pictures, the forever hitmaker rocked her favourite customised gold necklace and elegant fashionable rings.



She looked incredible in a coloured long braided ponytail and subtle makeup as she stepped out for her date night.

Gyakie performs at Global Citizen Festival in Accra



Gyakie wore black sneakers while styling her look with a black Balenciaga bag and sunglasses.

According to checks on the official website of Balenciaga, the Crocodile Tote Effect handbag sells at $2,500 which is equivalent to Ghc 27,250.00.

Many ladies will kill to get this bag if they are presnted with the opportunity.

Some social media users have also advised her to invest her money into profibatle bussinesses now that she’s at the peak of her career and stop wasting it on material stuffs.

