Single ladies wear wedding gowns to church to pray for husbands – Video

Single Nigerian ladies have worn wedding gowns to church as they hold a wedding retreat asking God to send them their husbands.



In a video that has gone viral, a multitude of Nigerian ladies of varying ages stormed their church wearing wedding gowns.



They were seen fervently praying, shouting and crying out to their maker for a change of their story and marital status.

Below are some of the comments from social media users who have come across the trending video…

@Queen! said: “20’s women laughing in the comment, wait till you 30-33 you go know say this things real. I pray God answers them.”

@@Dammy message opined: “When we Dey toast them , sha Kara no allow them see road”

@Yin Divom wondered: “When did marriage became a must. It’s high time women understand that, not being married doesn’t make you less of a woman.”

@?Asiwaju baby? commented: “na rich man dem dey find”

@Prosy stated: “una serious ooo. marriage is like a nest/cage …the bird in the cage is looking for a way out ,but ones flying arround are just looking for cage ?”

@FIRDAWS reacted: “I dey craze but I never craze reach this Level!!!?”

