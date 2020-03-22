type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Sister Afia puts on display her big melons as she self-quarantine herself (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sister-Afia
The ‘Queen Solomon’ of Ghana music puts her big melons on display as she self quarantines herself amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, ‘the weather hitmaker’ was seen in a hot bikini dress in a pool where flaunted what her mama gave her.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Well, her followers and some celebrities have reacted happily to this video after it surfaced on the internet.

So far, many of the top Ghanaian celebrities have been showing their fans what they have been up to while relaxing in their private homes at this time of the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus is already fast spreading in Ghana since its outbreak. Ghana by far has recorded 21 cases with only 1 death.

The fear of coming into contact with somebody who has been infected is making a lot of people self-quarantine in their private homes to minimize that risk to the barest minimum.

