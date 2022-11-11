Ghanian actress cum model Deborah Vanessa has got social media talking following a post she made as she flaunted her beauty in new photos on Instagram

She also wore a pair of jeans with a metallic bra and an orange corset striking different poses for the gram.

The snaps she shared on Instagram were accompanied by three breathtaking photos of her in her natural braids and sleek makeup.

Her caption read: “I’m too Jollof for your rice”, which is the lyrics that stand out in the artiste’s latest song Scarface.

Derby and Medikal were once in a romantic relationship that ended on a sad note after the rapper got into an entanglement with actress Fella Makafui which led to marriage.

After news of the alleged dissolution of the marriage between Medikal and Fella Makafui, netizens have to social media to share their two cents.

As of writing, the couple has deleted all posts on their respective Instagram pages, followed by Fella also changing her name on Instagram.

These petty actions have given their fans enough reasons to believe that there is trouble in the home of their favorite couple.

This is a developing story. Stick with us as we unravel more details about the trending rumours.