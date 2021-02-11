A video of a Nigerian lady’s sad experience is trending on social media, and many believe her enemies have their grips so strong on her.

The lady moments after flaunting her newly acquired Mercedes Benz which cost N9Million looked on as her luxury car went up in flames.

After making the purchase, the young lady, in high spirits, made a video of the interior and exterior of her all-white Mercedes SUV.

The sparkling vehicle had unwrapped seats to prove it was indeed a brand new car.

Moments afterwards, the video shows the Mercedes in the streets razed by fire as onlookers questioned how it happened.

Slay Queen's 137K Mercedes Benz up in flames moments after flaunting it online

Many who have seen the video have blamed the sad incident on enemies of progress. Some have also warned against showing off on social media.

Curated below are some of the comments from Nigerians who have chanced on the video;