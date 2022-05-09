- Advertisement -

A Nigerian slayqueen-cum-actress named Stephenie Otoboo has dropped a set of unclad photos of popular Nigerian man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

According to the daredevil actress, the popular man of God was her sugar daddy some years back and after she exposed his immoral lifestyle to the full glare of the general public, he threatened to mercilessly deal with her hence she won’t spare him this time around.

According to reports surrounding this sex scandal, Apostle Suleman tried to use the Nigerian Police Force to intimidate the lady from dropping his nude pictures but the daredevil actress has come out with her full chest and is ready to face all the consequences.

In a series of tweets that have been spotted on the actress‘ Twitter page with the handle name @Stephaniedocean, she will not stop until the whole world knows that Apostle Johnson Suleman is a fake man of God.

In one of her tweets exposing Apostle Johnson Suleman’s sexual activities with her, she wrote;

If these screenshots were fake, how did i get his pics that aren’t public pics at the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since i came out to speak up with receipts. He has done alot to appear different.

In a follow-up tweet, she shared a picture of the erected manhood of Apostle Johnson Suleman and dared him to deny if he isn’t the one in the photo.

If the manhood pic isn’t his, what is he gonna say about the scar oh his left thigh? His wife can’t deny that scar. How did i know he has a scar on his left thigh if we we didn’t have intimacy?Lol. If he’s denying, he should open up his thigh let’s see. His nails too says it all

Unfortunately, we can’t post a picture of the alleged manhood of Apostle Johnson Suleman here but you can check it out on Twitter by searching for that actress’ handle name @Stephaniedeocean.