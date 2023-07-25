type here...
Serwaa Amihere finally talks about the reports of her 2 years unpaid salaries at GH One TV

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Serwaa Amihere finally talks about the reports of her 2 years unpaid salaries at GH One TV
Earlier yesterday, reports that went viral on social media alleged that Serwaa Amihere has resigned from GH One TV.

According to the rumours, the award-winning TV presenter resigned on the grounds that she hasn’t been paid for the past two years despite working diligently to uplift the image of the TV station.

Minutes after the news gained massive reactions on social media, Nana Aba Anamoah swiftly reacted to the saga – And according to her, Serwaa hasn’t resigned.

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere is still with GhOne TV – Nana Aba Anamoah

Serwaa Amihere on the other hand also took to her Twitter page to categorically state that she’s still at GH One TV.

However, many Ghanaians still believe Serwaa Amihere has tendered in her resignation letter and Nana Aba is seriously begging her behind the scenes to stay.

Amidst the saga, Serwaa Amihere has finally reacted to the reports that she hasn’t been paid for the past two years.

Throwing a Twitter troll into the dustbin, Serwaa Amihere told her critics to mind their businesses because her personal life has no impact on their lives.

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere allegedly resigns from GhOne TV

READ ALSO: Man cries a river after DNA test proved none of his 3 children biologically belongs to him

    Source:GHpage

