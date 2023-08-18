- Advertisement -

The vivacious entertainer, known for her dynamic presence on screen and her engaging personality, celebrated her special day three two days ago.

She was surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues who came together to honour her new milestone.

Nana Ama McBrown’s journey from her early acting days to becoming a prominent television host has been nothing short of inspiring.

Her versatility as an actress has graced both the silver screen and the small screen, with roles that have captured the hearts of audiences across generations.

READ ALSO: Video: Two legon female students fight dirty over a guy on campus

Mcbrown’s ability to effortlessly embody diverse characters has solidified her as a true icon in Ghana’s entertainment landscape.

One of the highlights of Mcbrown’s 46th birthday celebration is the subject of her real age.

According to most Ghanaians, Mcbrown is much older than 46.



This debate has drawn our minds back to an interview Okyeame Kwame, who’s Mcbrown’s ex-lover did with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM a few years ago.



In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM on 24th August 2015, Okyeame Kwame explained that he was never married to the actress, though reports suggested that they dated for about 8 months and had intentions of marriage.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown’s husband surprises her with an 8 billion car on her 46th birthday – Video

As to why their relationship was unsuccessful, he explained that Nana Ama McBrown had a lot of things going on for her.



He also made it known that their age difference was a challenge, as Nana Ama McBrown was 2 years older than he was.



Now, Okyeame Kwame celebrated his 47th birthday just this April 17 hence going by his words, Mcbrown is rather 49 and not the reported 46

Meanwhile, news on the streets has it that Mr Maxwell Mensah is 39 years old, therefore Mcbrown is 10 years older than her husband.

READ ALSO: Woman tries to end it all as man she spent millions to marry dumps her just 3 months after their wedding