Social media reacts after photos of a curvaceous teacher in the classroom with students went viral

By Mr. Tabernacle
Curvaceous-teacher
Curvaceous-teacher
A gorgeous and heavily endowed teacher known as Lulu Menziwa has posted a photo of herself and message on Twitter about how she feels at her job.

The photos shared revealed her well-endowed body and social media users alarmed by that.

According to some of the comments, they think looking at how beautiful the teacher looks and her striking shape, the students would lose concentration.

Others complained that what she was wearing was a distraction and possibly a violation of dress code.

See the photos she shared and her caption; “My days at work???”

Curvaceous-teacher
Curvaceous-teacher

Tweeps took to the social media platform, wondering how the kids passed in her class; see their hilarious reactions to the photo.

Reaction
Reaction
Reaction
Reaction

Source:GHPAGE

