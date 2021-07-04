Social media reacts in shock as a 19-Year-old boy marries a 39-year old woman (photos)

- Advertisement -

A 19-year old handsome boy has sent netizens into a state of shock after photos of him surfaced online which sees him tie the knot with a 39-year-old woman as a wife.

The young lad has defied all odds shunning his female age mates to settle down with a woman who can qualify or pass to be his mother as his lovely wedded wife.

From photos sighted online, the newly married couple in town is seen having a good time together showing how much they love each other regardless of their age difference.

Some sections of netizens who are astounded by this have questioned why a young boy of that age would want to marry someone 20 years older than him.

Well, the question can best be answered by the teenager himself. He may have a reason for that. Since ‘love knows no boundaries he has a reason to ‘enjoy’.

See below photos of the couple;

Check below some social media reactions;

@Richmond_Igwe: “Love watintin. The woman dey marry ein own pikin”

@Adele44: “What?, Who does that? marrying this small boy. what pleasure do you want?…”

@UnderTaker