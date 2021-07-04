Social media reacts in shock as a 19-Year-old boy marries a 39-year old woman (photos)

A 19-year old handsome boy has sent netizens into a state of shock after photos of him surfaced online which sees him tie the knot with a 39-year-old woman as a wife.
The young lad has defied all odds shunning his female age mates to settle down with a woman who can qualify or pass to be his mother as his lovely wedded wife.
From photos sighted online, the newly married couple in town is seen having a good time together showing how much they love each other regardless of their age difference.
Some sections of netizens who are astounded by this have questioned why a young boy of that age would want to marry someone 20 years older than him.
Well, the question can best be answered by the teenager himself. He may have a reason for that. Since ‘love knows no boundaries he has a reason to ‘enjoy’.
See below photos of the couple;
Check below some social media reactions;
@Richmond_Igwe: “Love watintin. The woman dey marry ein own pikin”
@Adele44: “What?, Who does that? marrying this small boy. what pleasure do you want?…”
@UnderTaker