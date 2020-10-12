Social media reacts to the video of a pastor shaving pubic hairs of female congregants

The viral video of a pastor of an unknown church shaving the pubic hairs of female church members has angered some social media users, therefore, making them react.

As earlier published by Ghpage, a pastor identified as Attah is sighted in an already trending video seriously shaving hairs around the private parts of his own female congregants.

In the clip, Pastor Attah preached on whiles he shaved about 5 middle-aged women where he solidified his surreal act with a quote from the book of Leviticus in the Holy Bible.

He said it’s necessary for one to stay pure hence shaving off their pubic hairs and afterwards bathing them alone.

Social media users who have been seriously thrown into a state of shock by this video have blasted and rained insulted on the pastor for diminishing the work of God which already is under attack.

Some were furious at the pastor for opening the portals for people to speak ill of the Christian faith.

On social media, here are some of the comments by Users after watching the full-length video.

richprempeh: “Do these women have self respect or common sense??”

mhz_afriyie: “Why are people so desperate for miracles these days??”

kojo_morphler1: “Lack of knowledge my people perished ??”



@t.t.w.i.a7: “It’s always women falling for the same lies”



@kevin_vincent_111: “Black people. Animals”



@otosbob: “Women and Signs & Wonders are like pant and yansh ????????????”



@unrulyempreez: “These women are a disgrace to womanhood.what miracle are looking for”



@_18_rj: “This pastor need to be arrested fast ?????????? government should wake up on this one @nakufoaddo”