In February 2021, Ghana approved a new law that seeks to punish persons who publish indecent images, especially of children and women online.

The new law under the country’s Cybersecurity Act 2020 is an attempt to crack down on taking and circulating or publishing naked and sexual images and videos of people.

Under the new law, persons who circulate naked images and videos of others or themselves could face fines of between $5200 and $10,000 (GH 30,000 to GH60,000).

They can also serve a jail term from five, 10 to 15 or 25 years.

Social media users have cited this law to be used to deal with Shugatiti for sharing her own nudes on social media.

According to them, Shugatiti should be used as a scapegoat to serve as a strong deterrent to others who have stealth intentions of sharing their nudes online for fame and attention.

Just a few hours ago, the nudist and socialite willingly shared her own atopa video on her Snapchat page and later deleted it after the video went viral.

No one knows what she wanted to achieve with the online publication of the video but evidently, she only wanted to trend.

The sex video has since given birth to a hot conversation piece on the internet – With thousands of netizens sharing contrasting opinions.

Maybe, the calls for the laws to deal with her might be considered by the appropriate authorities.

