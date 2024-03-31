Anyone who thinks Funny Face should be forgiven is sick in the head- Arnold Baidoo

- Advertisement -

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has lost his cool as he has attacked Ghanaians who think Funny Face should be forgiven for destroying the lives of innocent people.

READ ALSO: Funny Face is fooling too much, he must face the law- Arnold Baidoo

Arnold claims anyone who makes such a statement is sick in the head, or better still lacks sense.

According to him, the victims of the incident have been affected badly, saying that one has had internal bleeding whilst the other might not be able to walk again.

READ ALSO: Free SHS is a scam- Blakk Rasta

He went on to say that if the victims were a family of those saying the actor should be forgiven, they might not have said that.

Arnold claims Funny Face’s accident was caused by his own mistake, so Ghanaians should stop acting like there is a spiritual force.

READ ALSO: Having too much sex makes you think well- Ghanaian nurse

He stated that if there is any law that punishes anyone who does what Funny Face has done, then the law should take its due course.