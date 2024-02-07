Sometimes I message Christian Atsu on WhatsApp – Wife of the late football star emotionally reveals

- Advertisement -

Claire Rupio, the widow of the late Christian Atsu, has revealed that she still sometimes texts her deceased partner on WhatsApp as a coping mechanism.

Claire said it’s been hard living without her husband, and opened up on how their three children have also been struggling emotionally without their father.

“When people say, ‘How are you coping?’ I don’t cope. I just survive every day. Mentally, you’re fine for a few days, maybe a week, but then lots of emotion comes,” she told The Athletic.

“Sometimes I message Christian on WhatsApp — I just need to let it out,” she says. “‘Why are you not here?’ or maybe one of the kids needs him.”

Exactly a year yesterday, February 6, 2024, Atsu went missing under the rubble in the wake of the destructive earthquake that struck in southern Turkey.

He was subsequently confirmed dead after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble. This followed days of intense search by both local and international units in the area.

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was later laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United have paid tribute to the late Ghanaian footballer as the world marks one year of his tragic passing.

