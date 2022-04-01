type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSpiritual Father insults Ghanaians
Entertainment

Spiritual Father insults Ghanaians

By Armani Brooklyn
Spiritual Father
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s World Cup qualification has exposed alot of the fake pastors and spiritual people in the country.

Prior to Ghana’s two matches against Nigeria, many pastors including Ogya Nyame and Spiritual Father plus other men of God predicted that Ghana won’t qualify for Qatar 2022.

Loudmouth Spiritual Father even bragged that he will give the Blackstars team 50,000 pounds if Ghana is able to qualify.

Speaking in an interview, he also emphatically stated that he should be beheaded if Ghana qualifies.

Well, Ghana has qualified and it’s time for Spiritual Father to willing present his head to be chopped off but he’s making lame excuses.

According to Spiritual Father in a new interview, some big men consulted him back doors to turn things in favour of Ghana.

He also fired back at all those insulting him on the internet and further described them as big fools.

Spiritual Father should be arrested just like Jesus Ahuofe was also arrested for dropping a fake prophecy.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 1, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News