- Advertisement -

Ghana’s World Cup qualification has exposed alot of the fake pastors and spiritual people in the country.

Prior to Ghana’s two matches against Nigeria, many pastors including Ogya Nyame and Spiritual Father plus other men of God predicted that Ghana won’t qualify for Qatar 2022.

Loudmouth Spiritual Father even bragged that he will give the Blackstars team 50,000 pounds if Ghana is able to qualify.

Speaking in an interview, he also emphatically stated that he should be beheaded if Ghana qualifies.

Well, Ghana has qualified and it’s time for Spiritual Father to willing present his head to be chopped off but he’s making lame excuses.

According to Spiritual Father in a new interview, some big men consulted him back doors to turn things in favour of Ghana.

He also fired back at all those insulting him on the internet and further described them as big fools.