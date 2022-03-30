type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFetish priest in trouble for predicting Ghana won't quality
News

Fetish priest in trouble for predicting Ghana won’t quality

By Armani Brooklyn
Spiritual Father
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest who parades himself as the Nation’s Spiritual Father has landed into deep trouble after earlier bragging that he has cursed the Blacstars’ team hence Ghana will not qualify for Qatar 2022.

Speaking in an interview, Spiritual Father emphatically stated that he will dash the Blackstars’ team 50,000 pounds if Ghana is able to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

He gave only one condition that will make Ghana qualify for the World Cup and on his authority, unless Ghanaians apologized to Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Unfortunately, Spiritual Father has been disgraced big time because Ghana has qualified for the World Cup.

Ghana drew 1-1 with Nigeria yesterday, the away goal rule helped Blackstars’ to qualify after the game ended in a stalemate.

It s at the back of the aforementioned braggadocious talks from Spiritual Father that has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians.

Kofi Adoma, Nana Yaa Brefo and some Angel FM presenters have joined the many Ghanaians who are annoyed with Spiritual Father to fire and also call for his arrest

Subscribe to watch new videos

I don’t know if it’s for fame or what because many spiritualists in the country have woefully failed at predicting future events yet they keep disgracing themselves.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 30, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News