Popular Ghanaian fetish priest who parades himself as the Nation’s Spiritual Father has landed into deep trouble after earlier bragging that he has cursed the Blacstars’ team hence Ghana will not qualify for Qatar 2022.

Speaking in an interview, Spiritual Father emphatically stated that he will dash the Blackstars’ team 50,000 pounds if Ghana is able to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

He gave only one condition that will make Ghana qualify for the World Cup and on his authority, unless Ghanaians apologized to Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Unfortunately, Spiritual Father has been disgraced big time because Ghana has qualified for the World Cup.

Ghana drew 1-1 with Nigeria yesterday, the away goal rule helped Blackstars’ to qualify after the game ended in a stalemate.

It s at the back of the aforementioned braggadocious talks from Spiritual Father that has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians.

Kofi Adoma, Nana Yaa Brefo and some Angel FM presenters have joined the many Ghanaians who are annoyed with Spiritual Father to fire and also call for his arrest

I don’t know if it’s for fame or what because many spiritualists in the country have woefully failed at predicting future events yet they keep disgracing themselves.