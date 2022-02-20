type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Spiritually born 1 ladies make the best of wives, single guys should...
Entertainment

“Spiritually born 1 ladies make the best of wives, single guys should marry them” – Prophet Ajagurajah advises

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Ajagurajah
- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Prophet Ajagurajah has advised single peeps to marry partners with children because they are the best as far as marriage is concerned.

According to Prophet Ajagurajah, his advice is backed by spiritual enlightenment hence bachelors and spinsters should take heed to his controversial advice.

Speaking in a Facebook live video, he added that born 1 ladies have more empathy than ladies who have done countless abortions so single guys should consider that when they want to marry.

This controversial advice from Prophet Ajagurajah has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

A handful of social media users have blasted him for his sentiments while the fans and loved ones on the internet have also thrown their unflinching support for him.

The issue of marrying a born 1 has always been a contentious topic anytime it pops up. Many people who are yet to marry have sworn never to tie the knot with a partner who already has a child.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, February 20, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83 ° F
    83 °
    83 °
    72 %
    3mph
    96 %
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News