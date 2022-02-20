“Spiritually born 1 ladies make the best of wives, single guys should marry them” – Prophet Ajagurajah advises

- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Prophet Ajagurajah has advised single peeps to marry partners with children because they are the best as far as marriage is concerned.

According to Prophet Ajagurajah, his advice is backed by spiritual enlightenment hence bachelors and spinsters should take heed to his controversial advice.

Speaking in a Facebook live video, he added that born 1 ladies have more empathy than ladies who have done countless abortions so single guys should consider that when they want to marry.

This controversial advice from Prophet Ajagurajah has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

A handful of social media users have blasted him for his sentiments while the fans and loved ones on the internet have also thrown their unflinching support for him.

The issue of marrying a born 1 has always been a contentious topic anytime it pops up. Many people who are yet to marry have sworn never to tie the knot with a partner who already has a child.