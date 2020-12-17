Staff at Kotoka International Airport caught stealing from travellers

- Advertisement -

A worker at the Kotoka International Airport, after a thorough search by security personnel, was caught stealing from the luggage of travellers.

The shamefaced staff was busted for stealing a number of electronic gadgets from travellers.

There have been numerous complaints by travellers about how their luggage gets tampered with upon their arrival at the airport and this new development proves why.

Some travellers have also complained about their bags getting slit at the airport and losing some of their belongings as a result.

The worker in question was caught with 10 mobile phones and was handcuffed to be taken to the Police station for further questioning.

It is quite sad that at a time when people struggle to get opportunities, the worker in question would put both his freedom and his job on the line because of greed.