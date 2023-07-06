Stepmother beats and blinds her stepdaughter – Emotional video trends

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian stepmother named Aso has been dragged to Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show for beating and blinding her stepdaughter.

According to the 9-year-old girl who narrated the emotional story on Oyerepa FM; During the lockdown period, her stepmother mercilessly lashed her for playing with her friends while she wanted to send her on an errand.

While she lashing her, the cane mistakenly hit her eyes and immediately made her partially blind.

After recognizing the damage she had caused, the stepmother warned and threatened the little girl not to tell anyone that she was the one who used a cane to hit her eyes but rather accuse her younger sibling of damaging her eye.

The case was sent to the law court but the biological mother of the girl strongly believes the judge was biased in his judgement because, despite the huge sums of money she spent on her daughter to get her eyes back to normal, the stepmother was asked to pay her only Ghc1,200.

